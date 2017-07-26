'Wonder Woman 2' Gets 2019 Release Date

Warner Bros. has set Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 2 for release on Dec. 13, 2019.

The studio made the announcement early Tuesday evening.

Wonder Woman, directed by Patty Jenkins, has been an outsize hit for the studio with $389 million in domestic grosses after 53 days, and another $390 million from international markets.

Warner Bros. previously announced an “untitled event film” for the Dec. 13, 2019, slot. Wonder Woman 2 is the first title to land on the date.

Variety reported on June 20 that Jenkins was already working on a script for the sequel with Geoff Johns, who oversees the DC film universe along with Jon Berg for Warner Bros.

“Patty and I are writing the treatment right now,” Johns said in an interview at the time. “The goal is to make another great Wonder Woman film.”

Johns said that he “had a blast” working with Jenkins on the first Wonder Woman and that the pair already have a “cool idea” for the followup.

Warner Bros. Pictures president and CCO Toby Emmerich told Variety in a separate interview that the sequel won’t take place during World War I like the first, but is still likely to be set in the past.

Jenkins said in interviews a few days after the release of “Wonder Woman” that she would set a sequel in the United States rather than Europe. Warner Bros. Pictures has not yet announced if Jenkins will direct the next Wonder Woman film.

Wonder Woman is the fourth installment in the studio’s DC Extended Universe, which launched with 2013’s Man of Steel with an opening weekend of $116.6 million, followed by last year’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice with $166 million, and Suicide Squad with $133.6 million. Wonder Woman, made for about $150 million, is critically acclaimed, with a 92 percent “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Wonder Woman opened with $103 million in North America on June 2-4, but has outperformed the other titles to become the 28th highest domestic grosser of all time. It’s the second-highest-grossing 2017 title after Beauty and the Beast.