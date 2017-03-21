‘Star Wars’ Star Ewan McGregor Is Still Willing to Make a Standalone Obi-Wan Movie

If there’s one thing in abundance in Hollywood these days, it’s Star Wars movies. Yet fans are still clamoring for another one — an Obi-Wan Kenobi standalone film, and they want Ewan McGregor to play the famous Jedi.

Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan (Photo: Twentieth Century-Fox Film Corporation/Courtesy Everett Collection) More

Business Insider asked McGregor if he’d reprise the role. “Listen, I have been asked about it a lot, to the point where it looks a bit like I’m sort of touting for work,” McGregor said. “I’ve been very open to say I’d be happy to do it, if they want to do it.”

McGregor isn’t lying. He’s been asked if he’d be Obi-Wan again a lot, and he has always said yes:

“I guess, yeah, of course. If they need me, yeah, I’d be happy [to go back].” — McGregor to Digital Spy, December 2012

“They haven’t phoned me yet. I’d be up for it.” — McGregor to E! Online, September 2013

“I’m still waiting for the call!” — McGregor to MTV News, January 2015

“I’d be happy to do the story from Episode III where I finish up and Alec Guinness starts.” — McGregor in June 2015

where I finish up and Alec Guinness starts.” — McGregor in June 2015 “I think the story between Episode III and Episode IV , I think there’s a story there. I think that’s the Obi-Wan Kenobi movie, if there is one.” — McGregor to Collider, March 2016

and , I think there’s a story there. I think that’s the Obi-Wan Kenobi movie, if there is one.” — McGregor to Collider, March 2016 “If they asked me to, I would be happy to. But it looks like I am campaigning for it, just because I get asked about it, all the time. So I would like it to be known that I don’t bring it up, at these interviews, of my own freewill.” — McGregor to Collider, April 2016

“It would be fun to film that story now I’m older. I’d be the right age. I’m 45, Alec Guinness was what, 60? I could do two of them [laughs]!” — McGregor to Premiere, October 2016

“I think they are set going into the 2030s with their movies, but it would be fun to do, of course I’d be happy to do it.” -— McGregor to Business Insider, March 2017

Watch: Yoda Voice Actor Frank Oz Gives Cagey Response When Asked About ‘Star Wars’ Return:

Read more from Yahoo Movies:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram or leave your comments below.