Josh Gad on What Daisy Ridley Actually Told Him About ‘The Last Jedi’

Josh Gad and Daisy Ridley are both starring in Murder on the Orient Express, and during their downtime while making the film, Gad has made a series of Instagram videos starring Ridley in which he asks her to reveal secrets about Star Wars: The Last Jedi. An example:

Of course, nothing has been revealed in any of the videos, but what about behind the scenes? Gad told Yahoo Movies at the junket for Beauty and the Beast that Ridley hasn’t told him any Jedi secrets. “I want to know, what did Daisy Ridley tell you about The Last Jedi when you weren’t taping her?” asked Yahoo Movies’ Kevin Polowy. “I could tell you, but Disney would have to kill us both,” joked Gad. ”I might be killed as well because I’m in the room,” added Gad’s Beauty and the Beast co-star Luke Evans.

Gad, a big Star Wars fan, is glad that he doesn’t actually know any spoilers. “I wish she would have broke. But you know what… I don’t wish she would have broke. … She has an ironclad contract as well, and so she’s good.” In case you were wondering, Evans doesn’t know any Last Jedi spoilers either. “I have no idea what you’re talking about,” he said.

