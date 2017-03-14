Ewan McGregor Doesn't Understand Why the 'Beauty and the Beast' LeFou Controversy Is a Controversy

Scottish actor Ewan McGregor stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to talk about his upcoming movies T2 Trainspotting and Beauty and the Beast.

Ewan McGregor

When the host brought up the recent discussions about whether or not the Beauty and the Beast character LeFou is gay, and the bit of controversy that has stirred up, McGregor responded, “It’s like, he’s a gay character and it’s 2017, for f***’s sake, you know.” Colbert also asked McGregor if he’d been familiar with the original animated version of the film and was shocked when the actor said he’d never seen it. Colbert wanted to know how he had avoided it all these years, given that McGregor has daughters.

Watch: Alan Menken previews new Beauty and the Beast songs:



