'Star Wars: Rogue One' Gets a Nostalgic VHS Trailer Make-Over

While movie fans love their 4K restorations and high-definition Blu-rays, there remains a persistent fondness for the analog days of yore. Over the past few years, we’ve seen numerous examples of people reimagining popular contemporary films – from Mad Max: Fury Road and The Revenant to Guardians of the Galaxy and Gravity – in archaic VHS forms, primarily via fake box art that tries to envision what the marketers of yesteryear might have done with today’s hits. Now, one cinephile has taken that impulse to new heights, via a trailer that reconfigures Rogue One: A Star Wars Story for the age of cassettes.

Damien Kazan recently uploaded to YouTube a fake promo for Gareth Edwards’ prequel, which purports to be the ad for the movie’s forthcoming VHS release. Cropped to a 4:3 aspect ratio, featuring ‘80s-style narration, and boasting a washed-out color palette and image-distortion issues (fix the tracking!) this fun throwback clip is drenched in nostalgia. Given how well its style suits its material, it also suggests that Rogue One would have been a blockbuster in any era, even if its special effects look far less impressive in this spot than they did in the multiplex.

Rogue One fans actually can now see the film at home — it’s currently available via Digital HD. For those waiting for the Blu-ray, the film arrives at retailers on April 4.

