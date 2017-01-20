'Split' Twist Ending Explained (Spoilers!)

Warning: Major spoilers to follow

M. Night Shyamalan’s Unbreakable, a unique spin on the comic book movie genre that arrived just ahead of the big superhero boom in 2000, has had fans clamoring for a sequel ever since. Well, guess what? Turns out the writer/director was quietly listening.

The big twist at the tail end of Shyamalan’s latest film Split is that you’ve secretly been watching an Unbreakable follow-up all along. Split provides the origin story for the next supervillain to potentially take on the real-world superman David Dunn, played by Bruce Willis, whose out-of-the-blue reappearance in Split’s final scene drives the Unbreakable connection home. Just before the credits roll, we see him wearily recognizing that he may need to once again don his low-key version of a comic book avenger’s outfit — a rain poncho, with a hood that doubles as a Dark Knight-esque cowl when going into action.

Related: M. Night Shylamalan on ‘Split’ Controversy, His Enduring Love for ‘Lady in the Water,’ and Why ‘The Village’ Is So Relevant Today

In its execution, this coda is actually less of a twist and more of an explanation of what you’ve really been watching for the past two hours. Whereas Shyamalan’s past surprise endings typically have upended the audience’s understanding of the film’s reality — think The Sixth Sense or The Village — Split doesn’t change the nature of the narrative’s reality so much as confirm it.

At the center of the film is Kevin Crumb (James McAvoy), a mentally disturbed man who has 23 distinct personalities battling inside his head, from a young boy to an older, more refined woman with a fine taste in necklaces. He’s looking to fit one more identity into his overcrowded noggin, a fearsome creature he calls “The Beast.”

But this entity can’t become one with Kevin unless Kevin does something for the Beast — and that “something” involves providing it one, or more, sacrificial lambs. So Crumb brazenly kidnaps three teenage girls, Casey (Anya Taylor-Joy), Marcia (Jessica Sula), and Claire (Haley Lu Richardson), from a mall parking lot and holds them captive in his underground lair. The bulk of the story chronicles their various failed attempts to escape, either through force or by appealing to their captor’s more susceptible personalities. Meanwhile, Kevin marches methodically toward his final transformation, a process that’s kicked up a notch when he pays a visit to a Philadelphia train station where The Beast is believed to reside.

Related: ‘Split’ Review: A Mind-Bending New M. Night Shyamalan Thriller

Laying flowers in front of an empty train, he climbs aboard and allows this being to take full control of his mind and body, gifting him with new abilities — including enhanced speed and agility — and a hunger for human flesh. This could be taken as the film’s first subtle reference to Unbreakable as David also discovered his powers after surviving a horrific train accident that took the lives of 131 other passengers. (Forget radioactive spiders: in Shyamalan’s comic book universe, the conduit to superpowers is the Philadelphia railroad!) Dunn’s emergence from the wreckage is what brought him to the attention of wheelchair-bound comic book art dealer, Elijah Price (Samuel L. Jackson), who convinced him, in the words of Peter Parker’s Uncle Ben, that with great power comes great responsibility. Of course, the fragile Elijah ultimately revealed himself to be the Joker to David’s Batman — a mirror-image nemesis to the stalwart hero who even came equipped with his own DC Comics-ready bad guy name: Mr. Glass.

Read More