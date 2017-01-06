James McAvoy Possibly Returning as Professor X in New X-Men Spinoff

There’s reason to believe James McAvoy will return as Charles Xavier, a.k.a. Professor X. Fox is expanding the X-Men universe with The New Mutants. Set in the same world, it will star new characters with special powers, but it could possibly feature favorites from previous films, like Professor X.

But would McAvoy play the part again? Anya Taylor-Joy thinks so. Taylor-Joy hasn’t officially been cast but is believed to be coming onboard The New Mutants and also happens to be McAvoy’s co-star in Split.

When ComingSoon.net asked if she’d like to reunite with McAvoy in The New Mutants, Taylor-Joy spilled some beans. “I mean, I think James is already a part of it, isn’t he?” she asked.

McAvoy told Fandango he’d be open to returning. “If they offer me a really good part, I’m in!” McAvoy exclaimed. “I love playing Charles, and I’ve always had pretty interesting things to do as Charles. So, if that continues, then, yeah, of course I’d love to take part.”

