M. Night Shyamalan on 'Split' Controversy, His Enduring Love for 'Lady in the Water,' and Why 'The Village' Is So Relevant Today

First things first: Yes, M. Night Shyamalan’s latest film, Split, does come equipped with a surprise ending. And no, the writer-director behind hits like The Sixth Sense, Signs, and The Village isn’t going to talk about it … yet. Speaking with Yahoo Movies prior to Split’s theatrical release on Jan. 20, Shyamalan skillfully talks around the final scene that is sure to upend audience expectations. “My idea was, ‘Can you watch one genre and then, at the end, realize you were watching another genre?’” the director asks.

For much of its runtime, Split fits squarely into the thriller genre, telling the story of a kidnapping that takes an even darker turn. When a trio of teenage girls — Claire (Haley Lu Richardson), Marcia (Jessica Sula), and Casey (The Witch’s Anya Taylor-Joy) — are taken captive by Kevin (James McAvoy), they discover that they’re not dealing with one kidnapper, but 23. It seems that Kevin has multiple personalities jockeying for space inside his brain, including a young boy and an older woman. And there’s one more personality yet to arrive, which is where the girls — as well as that genre-redefining ending — come in. We talked with Shyamalan about some of the protests surrounding Split, his return to smaller movies after big-budget flops like After Earth, and how he feels about Lady in the Water on its 10th anniversary.

Prior to our interview, I watched the trailers for The Sixth Sense and Split back-to-back, and it was interesting to see how differently your movies were marketed 18 years ago. You reveal so much more in the Split trailer than you did in The Sixth Sense, while still not giving away the biggest twists.

If you got in a time machine, and traveled back to that year, you’d see that the blockbusters for the studios were original movies: The Sixth Sense, The Matrix, The Blair Witch Project, and American Beauty. That was the norm back then, and you could almost say that’s the biggest change in Hollywood from 1999 to now. Flash-forward 18 years later, and it’s reboots of reboots of reboots. So the machinery for selling movies isn’t meant for original movies anymore, and the audience isn’t used to it anymore! You used to be able to say less, and they’d still come — you just needed some color and a hook. Now, I have to make it seem like, “You can’t miss this! And here’s 18 reasons why!” [Laughs] I was very careful about how we sold Split. We analyzed every shot to ask ourselves, “In this context, will this [shot] give it away?” I think when audiences see the movie, it will still feel fresh to them.

When the trailer was first released, it generated some concern about the film’s depiction of mental illness, as well as potential transphobia in terms of McAvoy’s character seen wearing a dress. Is that a byproduct of having to sell the movie in the way that you have?

Probably. We’ve had no issues from people that have seen the finished film, just zero. It’s all taken in the right light, and they feel moved and honored by the way James portrays the different [personalities]. There were a couple of transgender people at the very first screening that we had, and they loved it. The only way you can approach this subject matter is by bringing humanity to it, and not demonizing. Casting a kind man like James in the part brought a lot of empathy to it and told people that I love these characters. We also turn the premise from horror to the psychology of what the human brain is capable of — that’s the journey of the movie. So you come away with a feeling of benevolence and complication, the good and bad of everything.

