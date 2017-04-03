Sofia Boutella Talks 'Atomic Blonde' Love Scene With Charlize Theron: 'She's Gorgeous, So That Wasn't Too Hard'





Charlize Theron is a fighter and a lover as butt-kicking MI6 agent Lorraine Broughton in the gritty upcoming actioner Atomic Blonde. And it’s not just James McAvoy’s David who “thinks he f–king loves her.” In the movie’s steamiest scene, Brougton “makes contact,” so to speak, with French operative Sandrine, played by Kingsman and Star Trek Beyond breakout Sofia Boutella.

“I was really nervous at first, but [Charlize] made it so easy for me,” Boutella told Yahoo Movies at Cinemacon in Las Vegas (watch above). “Honestly, she made me so comfortable… She’s gorgeous, so that wasn’t too hard.”

The pairing with Boutella is not Theron’s first onscreen relationship with another woman. In her Oscar-winning performance as serial killer Aileen Wuornos in Monster, the actress romanced Christina Ricci, who played Aileen’s girlfriend Selby.

As Boutella pointed out, there are “technical” aspects to filmmaking that often render seemingly sexy celluloid moments more clinical as the scene is being shot. “But at the end of the day, [Theron] just made it easy,” Boutella said. “I had a blast.”

Atomic Blonde opens July 28. Watch the red-band trailer (NSFW):





