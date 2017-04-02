'The Mummy' Trailer: Tom Cruise Uncovers an Ancient Curse

Something ancient has returned, and that's very bad news for the world in the new The Mummy trailer.

The trailer first screened at CinenaCon last week, and now has made its way online. It reveals more of the back story, showing Tom Cruise's character Nick Morton discovering what he believes is an ancient tomb, but later learns is actually a prison.

The trailer flashes back to ancient Egypt, where a young woman (Sofia Boutella) murders the pharaoh in his sleep. A voice over explaining the woman was promised she would be the ruler of the land, but that was taken away from her.

In modern times, she's returning to power through a curse she put on Morton.

The Mummy, from director Alex Kurtzman, is poised to set a shared universe for Universal featuring its monsters. Javier Bardem is on board for a future Frankenstein film, while Johnny Depp has signed on for The Invisible Man.

The Mummy hits theaters June 9.