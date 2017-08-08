'In Search of Fellini' trailer: Travel adventure tells 'Simpsons' voice Nancy Cartwright's real-life story (exclusive)

Nancy Cartwright has voiced the rabble-rousing eternal preteen Bart Simpson on The Simpsons for 28 seasons (and one movie). Now, with the new film In Search of Fellini, we’ll get an intimate look at Cartwright’s own formative years. (Watch the trailer, debuting exclusively at Yahoo Movies, above.)

Based on her autobiographical one-woman play, Fellini tells the true tale of a journey Cartwright took to Europe as a 20-year-old attempting to track down legendary Italian auteur Federico Fellini, whose 1954 opus La Strada she hoped to adapt for a stage play.

Ksenia Solo (Black Swan, TV’s Lost Girl) stars as Cartwright’s cinematic alter ego, Lucy, a sheltered Ohioan who heads overseas on the quest — but naturally gets sidetracked by the delights of la vita dolce, including food, drink, and maybe a couple Italian stallions.

Directed by Taron Lexton from a script by Cartwright and Peter Kjenaas, Fellini also stars Maria Bello and Mary Lynn Rajskub. The film opens Sept. 15. Check out the exclusive poster below:

Ambi Media Group More

