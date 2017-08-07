'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2': See Ego, Star-Lord, and Crew In Exclusive Deleted Scene from Blu-ray

(Warning: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 spoilers ahead!)

Turns out Ego (Kurt Russell) worked even harder to convince his boy Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) that joining him for a little interplanetary father-son domination would be the way to go than we saw in this summer’s green-making machine Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2.

Among the film sequences cut that will come to light in the film’s Blu-ray and Digital HD deleted scenes is a moment where the The Living Planet unveils a memorial he’s had created for Peter Quill celebrating his triumph in the War on Xandar, when he “singlehandedly saved the galaxy” (watch the clip exclusively above).

Gamora (Zoe Saldana) and Drax (Dave Bautista) understandably take exception with the statue, which posits her as hero-worshipping damsel in distress and him as a shoulder-balancing sidekick the diminutive size of a monkey (or raccoon).

“[Peter Quill] sort of looks like this big muscular Frank Frazetta heroic character, and Groot looks kind of like a piece of broccoli, and they somehow confused Drax and Rocket so Drax is a tiny little thing standing on his arm, and Gamora is a very buxom character holding on and looking up lovingly at Peter Quill, holding onto his leg,” writer-director James Gunn told Yahoo Movies about the scene, which as you can tell is presented with incomplete FX. “So they’re not as thrilled with it as Quill is.”

In the first Guardians, it was all of the Guardians — aided by support from Nova Corps and the Ravagers — who saved Xandar from the grips of the Infinity Stone-wielding wild man Ronan (Lee Pace).

Peter, however, appreciates the show of patriarchal pride. “It’s perfect,” he says in awe.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hits Digital Aug. 8 and Blu-ray Aug. 22.

Watch Kurt Russell talk about taking on Ego:

Read more from Yahoo Movies: