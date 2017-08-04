'Dark Tower' Director Nicolaj Arcel on What Did and Didn't Make It Into the Film (Spoilers!)

Warning: This post contains major spoilers for the film version of The Dark Tower

Fans of Stephen King‘s beloved Dark Tower book series have spent a solid decade anticipating a film version of the author’s magnum opus, only to see those plans repeatedly collapse like a house of cards. And Danish director Nicolaj Arcel experienced that disappointment right along with them. “I’m a massive fan of the novels, and have been since I was a teenager” Arcel tells Yahoo Movies. Unlike other fans, though, the filmmaker was given the opportunity to make the movie a reality. In April 2016, he stepped into the director’s chair previously almost occupied by the likes of J.J. Abrams and Ron Howard and called “Action” on the first entry in a potential franchise that could include additional sequels and a TV series.

Even though he was making his Hollywood debut with a big-budget film overseen by such established producers as Howard and Akiva Goldsman, the self-described “uber-geek” says he enjoyed a certain amount of creative control in crafting a Dark Tower movie that he and fellow fans, as well as mainstream audiences, would want to see. “One of the big things that the studio will always be concerned about with any kind of brand is, will people understand it who are not fans,” Arcel explains. “So I had as much creative control as anybody would have on a film like this.” In this spoiler-filled conversation, we talked with Arcel about the bits of Dark Tower mythology that didn’t make the final cut and the one Stephen King reference he couldn’t include in the film.

One thing that jumps out right away about the film is that this version of The Dark Tower is framed as Jake’s story rather than Roland’s, which is a very fundamental shift in the narrative’s point of view. Was that a deliberate choice on your part?

When I got on board, Akiva Goldsman had already written the script. It was his choice, and Ron Howard’s possibly. They ended up going with the idea of, “Let’s enter this world through Jake. Let’s make it Jake’s story.” That was a choice they made, and it was part of the reason why I got excited about it when I read it. I saw that this version was different from the novels I read, but I also got the world and the characters, so I understood why they began the story like this. It’s an introduction to the saga — it’s not supposed to be the whole saga in 95 minutes.

The first book in the series, The Gunslinger, is very different from what the first film ends up being. It’s a dystopian Western, and the movie has very few of those Western elements in it. Did you want to incorporate more of that genre into the film initially?

We had to make a conscious choice. The first novel is a Western, there’s no escaping that. But the other books are not westerns; they are fantasy sci-fi adventure novels, some of which take place in modern-day New York and are kind of gangster-y. So we had to make the choice of saying, “What is the genre of this movie series?” And the choice was that it’s a fantasy sci-fi adventure. If we started out doing a Western and people saw that and liked it, but then the second one was nothing like a Western, everybody would be like, “What’s wrong? I thought this was a Western.” They would be so confused. So we tried to combine everything that we love about the novels into the world, and introduce that idea to the audience. But I do miss some of the Western style.

How did you settle on the visual tone of the film, especially since there are so many genres at play?

I thought that the most important thing for me was to keep it grounded. That’s the world I come from, the European cinema. I was very concerned about making it feel real. Obviously, there’s some pretty crazy stuff in there; there’s magic and gunslinging and monsters and other worlds. But it’s not over Hollywood-ized. I tried to shoot on real locations and all that.

