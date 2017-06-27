Ryan Reynolds Celebrates Day 1 of 'Deadpool 2' Shoot with Instagram Post — and Nod to 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2'?

Ryan Reynolds isn’t just one of Hollywood’s biggest stars; he’s also a veritable king of social media, using his various platforms to promote his films — and himself — with goofy precision. That was in evidence yet again last week, when he celebrated Father’s Day with a Zardoz shout-out and mocked the X-Men in the debut photo from the set of Deadpool 2. Now, he’s announcing/celebrating the completed first day of shooting on that superhero sequel via Instagram.





As one can see from the above snapshot, Deadpool 2 is now officially under way, with David Leitch — co-director of John Wick, and director of next month’s Atomic Blonde with Charlize Theron — at the helm. While Reynolds’ post doesn’t reveal anything about his follow-up to 2015’s R-rated smash, his message does slyly reference one of the great sequels in modern movie history: Tobe Hooper’s 1986 gonzo gem The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2.

“The sun sets on day 1. Feels good to be back. This dog can hunt.”

While we doubt Leatherface or the rest of his cannibalistic clan will be appearing in Deadpool 2, one never quite knows what to expect from Reynolds. Nonetheless, we’re sure he’ll be keeping fans apprised of his every production move for the next few months as the film kicks into gear, all in an effort to reach theaters on its scheduled release date of June 1, 2018.

