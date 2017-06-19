'Deadpool 2': Ryan Reynolds Makes Himself at Home at X-Mansion, Shares Best Sean Connery Photo Ever for Father's Day

Dropped by the X-Mansion. Big fucking surprise. No one's home. pic.twitter.com/svbUMEdKbb — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 17, 2017





Ryan Reynolds may have just tangled with a not-very-friendly extraterrestrial in this past March’s Life, but it’s his upcoming superhero venture that moviegoers are most excited to see. We’re speaking, of course, about Deadpool 2, the eagerly anticipated follow-up to last year’s R-rated superhero blockbuster. And while so far we’ve mainly been teased with behind-the-scenes snapshots of co-star Josh Brolin getting into shape for his role as the Merc with a Mouth’s futuristic sidekick Cable — including this new Instagram video from an impressed Dave Bautista — we now have a new tweet from Reynolds himself (see it above), which seems to confirm that production on the sequel has commenced.

On Saturday, the actor provided what appears to be the initial shot from the set of Deadpool 2. And what do you know, it’s a jab at the antihero’s favorite punching bags, the X-Men.

While most of Professor Xavier’s mutants were MIA during Deadpool’s original outing (fodder for a gag in the first film as well as the new tweet), it’s unclear if any more will show up for the character’s second big-screen go-round. Still, our guess is that, one way or another, Reynolds will find novel ways to mock his X-Men compatriots, whose desire to have the wise-cracking assassin join their crew — and behave more like a good guy — isn’t appreciated by Deadpool himself.

And if one tweet wasn’t enough social-media fun for one weekend, Reynolds also delivered a cheery Father’s Day post that paid tribute to one of cinema’s most amazingly out-there movies, 1974’s Sean Connery-headlined Zardoz.

Happy Father's Day, Dad. What do you get the man who has everything? pic.twitter.com/4IqDGRkLph — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 18, 2017





Directed by John Wick’s David Leitch, Deadpool 2 arrives in theaters on June 1, 2018.

Sean Connery in ‘Zardoz’: Watch a trailer:

Read more from Yahoo Movies: