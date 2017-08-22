Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford look to thwart Jared Leto’s android army in new international ‘Blade Runner 2049’ trailer

Anticipation continues to build for Blade Runner 2049, whose initial trailers have seemed to indicate that director Denis Villeneuve (Arrival, Sicario) has ably followed in the footsteps of his predecessor Ridley Scott (here, serving as a producer) by crafting a visually striking future-noir sequel to 1982’s classic. Pairing original star Harrison Ford with Ryan Gosling, and also featuring Jared Leto and Robin Wright, the film seems primed to take cinemas by storm when it arrives in a little more than a month. And to continue stoking excitement for its debut, Sony Pictures (which is handling overseas distribution duties for the Warner Bros production) has now released a new international trailer that provides further glimpses at its gorgeous sci-fi action. (Watch above).

Beginning with a quiet domestic scene set to Frank Sinatra’s “One for My Baby,” this latest clip gives the most explicit clues yet about the plot of Villeneuve’s film, which will have Gosling’s cop seeking out Ford’s long-in-hiding Deckard in order to figure out a way to stop Leto’s nefarious replicant manufacturer from creating an army of androids. The explicit reason for that villainous cause is still somewhat vague, although it’s hard to complain about such ambiguity, given that Blade Runner 2049’s story seems to be rooted in tantalizing mysteries best left unsolved until it finally premieres in multiplexes nationwide.

Even without a full understanding of its plot’s direction, this international Blade Runner 2049 trailer further underscores that Villeneuve and cinematographer extraordinaire Roger Deakins have created an aesthetically sumptuous futuristic fantasy. Whether it otherwise lives up to its illustrious predecessor will be known soon enough, as the film — also starring Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Edward James Olmos, Barkhad Abdi and Dave Bautista — lands in theaters on Oct. 6.

Watch Ryan Gosling photobomb Blade Runner buddy Harrison Ford:

Read more from Yahoo Movies: