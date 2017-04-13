A Quick Refresher on Where We Last Left the ‘Fast and Furious’ Crew

Friday marks the return of the Fast and Furious franchise. With an ever-growing cast of characters, a constantly shifting timeline, and twists and turns everywhere, it might be a little hard to remember where we last left our intrepid heroes. Never fear! Here’s a quick rundown of the events that transpired in Furious 7. Obviously, there are some spoilers ahead.

Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and Dom (Vin Diesel) revealed that they had gotten married. (Photo: Universal Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection) More

The biggest reveal came toward the end when Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), whose amnesia was a big plot point of Fast & Furious 6, told Dom (Vin Diesel) that she remembered everything, including their marriage. With Paul Walker’s death in 2013, Brian left the world of crime behind to raise his family with Mia (Jordana Brewster).

New team member Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel) joined the family after she was rescued from the clutches of the terrorist Mose Jakande (Djimon Hounsou). Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), angry over his younger brother Owen (Luke Evans) being into a coma by Dom’s crew, teamed up with Jakande and in an ambush attack wounded shadowy government agent Mr. Nobody (Kurt Russell) but didn’t kill him. Eventually, Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) killed Jakande and put Shaw in lockup.

And, of course, Roman (Tyrese Gibson) and Tej (Ludacris) stayed Roman and Tej.

Watch: ‘The Fate of the Furious’ Director Thinks Dame Helen Mirren Is ‘Dope’:



