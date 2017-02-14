New Actor Officially Cast as R2-D2 in ‘Star Wars’

Kenny Baker was credited as the droid in seven “Star Wars” films:

A New Hope (1977)

(1977) The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

(1980) Return of the Jedi (1983)

(1983) The Phantom Menace (1999)

(1999) Attack of the Clones (2002)

(2002) Revenge of the Sith (2005)

(2005) The Force Awakens (2015)

Sadly, Baker passed away at the age of 81 in August 2016. Now the Hollywood Reporter and the Guardian report that Jimmy Vee officially has the role. Vee already has experience playing the part — while Baker was credited as R2-D2 in The Force Awakens, the Hollywood Reporter says Vee did some of the acting himself.

The 57-year-old Scottish actor released a statement. “It’s been an absolute pleasure to have worked alongside the legendary Kenny Baker,” Vee shared. “Kenny was a fantastic actor and taught me all the tricks on how he brought R2-D2 to life, which I will continue to portray in his honour. I’m so excited to be a part of the Star Wars universe and can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve been working so hard on for the last year.”

The 3-foot-6-inch actor has previously appeared in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Pan, and Doctor Who. The Last Jedi comes to theaters in December.

