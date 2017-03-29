Michael Bay Gets Sad Thinking 'Transformers: The Last Knight' Will Be His Last Movie In the Franchise

Michael Bay is the master of over-the-top movie mayhem, and he’ll once again be delivering it in spades with Transformers: The Last Knight, the fifth movie based on the Hasbro toys. Bay has helmed every chapter of the franchise so far, but he recently hinted he may be getting ready to hand over the reins of his Autobots-vs.-Decepticons material to someone else. And when we asked him about that possibility, he revealed that the idea of letting go of the series was making him more than a bit upset.

When asked on the CinemaCon red carpet by our own Kevin Polowy whether he was set to retire from the Transformers universe, Bay admitted he often feels like the sequel he just made is his last. He jokingly confessed, “You guys are making me sad. I didn’t come here to get sad.” For his part, star Mark Wahlberg said that while he understands why Bay would feel that way after each Transformers movie was completed — given the immense amount of work the projects require — “it’s his baby; I don’t think he’s going to want to pass it on to anyone else.”

To hear more of Bay’s thoughts on his plans, check out our video above. Transformers: The Last Knight — which Bay reveals he’s still editing — blasts into theaters June 23.

