Meet X-23: A Primer on 'Logan's' Secret Weapon

For a movie anchored by one of the most popular X-Men ever, Logan, Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine swan song, is hijacked by the littlest mutant of ’em all: Laura, a.k.a. X-23. Played by newcomer Dafne Keen, the pint-sized dynamo has been a fan favorite during her relative short tenure in the comics, but she an unknown quantity to mainstream moviegoers. With that in mind, and with Logan opening in theaters this weekend, we thought we’d offer a brief introduction to the character of X-23 and how she might fit into the X-Men cinematic universe going forward.

(Note: We tried to keep the plot spoilers to a minimum — nothing that hasn’t been revealed in the trailers or TV spots — but proceed at your own risk.)

Laura springs into action in ‘Logan’ (Photo: 20th Century Fox) More

X-23 is a mutant millennial

The character of Laura Kinney/X-23 has only been around for 13 years, having been created in 2004 for the X-Men: Evolution cartoon series before segueing into the comics. Below is a clip of her Evolution origin as well as a similar “found footage” sequence from Logan.

Wolverine is one of her two dads

In the film as in the cartoon and comics, Laura is the clone-daughter Wolverine never knew he had. She was created in the laboratory as a weapon under the supervision of resident evil scientist Dr. Zander Rice (played in film by Richard E. Grant). Rice has a special enmity for mutants; his father was part of the original Weapon X program that resulted in the creation of Wolverine and was killed by the rogue mutant when he escaped the facility (as seen on screen in X-Men: Apocalypse.) Unbeknownst to Logan, Rice has merged a sample of the hero’s DNA with a human embryo that was brought to term via a surrogate. (In the comics, it’s Dr. Sarah Kinney, a researcher on the team experimenting with the mutant genetics; in the film it’s an unnamed Mexican woman.) Because it took 22 tries before they got a successful birth, Laura is given the codename X-23.

She’s a chip of the old block

Aside from some anger and social-adjustment issues, Laura has retractable claws and a quick-healing factor. In both comics and film, she has two claws per hand (unlike Wolvie’s trifecta), as well as a single retractable claw in each foot. All her claws have been sheathed in the virtually indestructible metal adamantium like her pops; however, unlike him, she escaped the lab before her entire skeleton could be coated.

X-23 (Image: Marvel Comics) More

She inherited the family business

Following 2014’s “Death of Wolverine” storyline in the comics, X-23 assumes her father’s alter ego, becoming, per the title of her solo comic, The All-New Wolverine. With Jackman insisting this is his last go-round as the hirsute hero on the big screen, could Laura follow suit and eventually front a Logan sequel or future X-Men installment? And, more importantly, would she wear her riff on Wolvie’s classic yellow costume?

Laura as Wolverine (Image: Marvel Comics) More

Read More