'Deadpool 2' Writers: Don't Expect Many A-List Superheroes in Sequel

The first Deadpool was made on a smaller budget than other comic book movies, and with that smaller budget came fewer well-known characters. The writers even made a joke about it when Deadpool visited the X-Men mansion to recruit Colossus and Negasonic Teenage Warhead for the mission to save his fiancée. “It’s a big house,” Deadpool notes as he takes a peek inside the mostly empty building. “It’s funny that I only ever see two of you. It’s almost like the studio couldn’t afford another X-Man.”

With Deadpool being a box office hit, that means the sequel will have more money to work with. Will that mean Deadpool 2 will have the X-Men characters we’ve come to know? Not necessarily. Sequel screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick told Collider they prefer lesser-known characters.

“You kinda don’t want a Ferrari in Deadpool unless it’s for a real purpose, in the sense that Deadpool is a gritty, grimy, smaller thing, with characters you aren’t as familiar with,” Reese noted. “It’s a little bit like lovable losers. It’s not the A-list of superheroes, necessarily.”

That doesn’t mean zero A-list superheroes, though. Reese acknowledged that he and Wernick aren’t completely shunning big names. “The occasional cameo or appearance by an A-list-type person could be really funny and/or dramatic,” he said. “So we have an eye open for those things, but we don’t want to just put people in it because we can now.”

Ryan Reynolds has been vocal about wanting Hugh Jackman to make at least one more appearance as Wolverine in his movie. Jackman has said that Logan will be his last movie as Wolverine. But then he got fans excited with a recent picture:

Some even speculated that Pierce Brosnan could be playing Cable, an antagonist planned for the sequel. The three were all at the Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie, which is basically a fancy watch show.

