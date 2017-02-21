'Logan' Director Explains Why He Didn't Put Hugh Jackman in the Wolverine Costume

Logan will be Hugh Jackman’s ninth Wolverine movie since 2000, and yet he has never worn Wolverine’s iconic costume in any of the movies. Fans have been clamoring for Jackman to be adorned in it, and it was even teased in an alternate ending for The Wolverine.

Logan and The Wolverine director James Mangold told Screen Rant why Jackman hasn’t worn the costume in his movies. He’s of the opinion that heroes who wear branded costumes are narcissistic and want credit for what they did. “Nothing seems less Wolverine-like than the desire to put on a trademarked outfit, particularly canary yellow, and kind of prance about doing good deeds and have people go, ‘Oh my God! It’s the Wolverine!’” he shared.

Mangold also suggested that fans wouldn’t actually like it if they got what they wanted. “I somehow feel that if somehow we ever put Hugh [Jackman] into one of those outfits, people would not be happy,” he shared. “Essentially, it’s something that lives on the page and I’m not sure could live anywhere else.”

