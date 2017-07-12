'Lord of the Rings' Actor Reads Trump Tweets as Gollum

Actor Andy Serkis stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to promote his newest film, War for the Planet of the Apes. But since Colbert is such a huge fan of Lord of the Rings, in which Serkis famously plays Gollum, he asked the actor for a favor.

Colbert said, “I would love if I could hear either Smeagol or Gollum read these tweets by Donald Trump?” Happy to oblige, Serkis grabbed the card of tweets, hopped up into his chair, and immediately was in character.

The Fake News Media has never been so wrong or so dirty. Purposely incorrect stories and phony sources to meet their agenda of hate. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2017





Alternating between Gollum and Smeagol, Serkis read, “The fake news media has never been so wrong or so dirty. Purposely incorrect stories and phony sources to meet their agenda of hate. Sad!”

And while there are many tweets that would be great to hear when read by Gollum, there was one presidential tweet to rule them all. “Despite the constant negative press, covfefe!” Serkis read, adding “What’s covfefe, Precious?”

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on CBS.

