Lily Collins Battles Anorexia with Dark Humor in 'To the Bone' Trailer

Try to name three films about eating disorders and you’re likely to come up short. While anorexia, bulimia, and related issues are fairly common among young people in the U.S., very few movies have addressed the subject directly. To the Bone does just that. The directorial debut of writer Marti Noxon (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Mad Men), the comedic drama tells the story of a 20-year-old woman (Lily Collins) who seeks treatment for her life-threatening anorexia by moving into a group home run by Keanu Reeves. (It’s tempting to think that any disorder could be cured by moving into a group home run by Keanu Reeves, but as of now, there are no studies to back this up.) Watch the first trailer above.

As the preview makes clear, Collins here is smart and funny: not a martyr but a fighter. Her character was informed by the experiences of both the actress and writer-director Noxon, who have both discussed their own struggles with eating disorders. “When I met Marti for the first time I thought I had met my soul sister. I really felt so attached to the material,” Collins said at the Sundance Film Festival, where the film received raves and was purchased by Netflix for $8 million. “So I inserted a lot of my own experience and emotional turmoil into that…it was a really therapeutic process for me.”

To the Bone premieres on Netflix on July 14.

