Keanu Reeves Chews Some Scenery in 'The Bad Batch': Watch an Exclusive Clip

Keanu Reeves isn’t in The Bad Batch for all that long, but he makes his presence felt.

The man who moonlights as John Wick pops up in Ana Lily Amirpour‘s dark and buzzed-about dystopian thriller/love story to play The Dream, a cultishly followed, acid-peddling man of mystery who reigns over the film’s desert dance party like Steve Rubell at Studio 54.

You can get a taste for Reeves’s meaty turn in the exclusive clip above. (And yes, that’s Diego Luna in a cameo as the DJ.)

Written and directed by Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night), The Bad Batch stars model Suki Waterhouse (Love, Rosie) in the revelatory role of Arlen, a woman who lands in a Texas wasteland, where she barely survives a run-in with cannibals to find Comfort, the Burning Man-esque enclave where the action above takes place. The film also stars Jason Momoa, Jayda Fink, Giovanni Ribisi, and an unrecognizable Jim Carrey.

The Bad Batch opens Friday.

‘The Bad Batch’: Watch a trailer:

Read more from Yahoo Movies: