'Home Again' Trailer: Reese Witherspoon Gets a Fresh Start With a Younger Man

They say you can never go home again — but if your home looks like something out of a Nancy Meyers movie, then what have you got to lose? The first trailer for the romantic comedy Home Again (produced by Meyers, and written and directed by her daughter Hallie Meyers-Shyer) introduces Alice Kinney (Reese Witherspoon), a 40-year-old mother of two who decides to move back to her hometown of Los Angeles after separating from her husband (Michael Sheen). Once she arrives at her predictably perfect, sun-drenched home, Alice takes in a trio of broke, twenty-something filmmakers — one of whom becomes a love interest. Then, naturally, her estranged husband re-enters the picture. Watch the trailer above.

Witherspoon has been steering clear of romantic comedies, her former wheelhouse, for the past several years. But in the wake of her acclaimed performance on the miniseries Big Little Lies, this seems like the perfect Witherspoon vehicle: a mixture of the secretly damaged, type-A mom she played on the HBO show and the smart, funny leading ladies who made her a household name. Home Again opens in theaters on Sept. 8.

