Reese Witherspoon Once Again Says She's Open to Making a 'Legally Blonde 3'

Like so many of today’s movie stars, Reese Witherspoon is about to go from the multiplex to the living room courtesy of HBO, which will debut her new high-profile series Little Big Lies — based on Liane Moriarty’s novel, and co-starring Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Alexander Skarsgard, Laura Dern, Adam Scott, and Zoë Kravitz — on Feb. 19. While doing press for that show, Witherspoon gave new hope to Legally Blonde fans that they may not yet have seen the last of Elle Woods.

Speaking with E! News’ Marc Malkin at the Elle Women in Television dinner, Witherspoon revealed that she’s been brainstorming ideas for a proper third installment in the Legally Blonde franchise (that 2009 direct-to-video Legally Blondes, which doesn’t feature Witherspoon, doesn’t count). As the Oscar-winning actress said:

“We’ve thought about it. I need somebody really clever to come up with a great idea and we’ll do it. I do think it’s a good time to do it. I think women need that kind of positivity right now.”

Witherspoon’s enthusiasm for once again playing Elle Woods isn’t altogether surprising: The actress has expressed similar sentiments before. On Fashionably Late with Rachel Zoe, for example, in October 2015 (per Variety), Witherspoon responded to a fan’s question about a Legally Blonde follow-up:

“I think we’re ready to see Elle and see what she’s up to lately. A lot of writers over the years have come up with different ideas for it. I actually think it’s kind of great right now because we’re talking about women in politics and how important that is to get more women. And I think it’d be kind of a cool thing to have her be a Supreme Court justice or someone who runs for office.”

Those ideas sound more promising than the concept pitched to her during her press tour for summer 2015’s Hot Pursuit, which (as reported by The Wrap) would have seen Elle Woods head off to jail. With no concrete concepts presently in the works, it’s conceivable that Witherspoon could take her beloved character in any number of directions. But regardless of her ultimate destination, it continues to sound like a three-quel may be in the cards.

‘Legally Blonde’: Watch a trailer: