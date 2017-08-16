'Lemon': Michael Cera and Gillian Jacobs in exclusive clip from Sundance breakout comedy

Lemon was one of the buzziest films on this year’s festival circuit, a cringe comedy with a stellar ensemble cast (including Michael Cera, Judy Greer, Gillian Jacobs, and Nia Long) that defied critics’ expectations. Watching the clip above, exclusive to Yahoo Movies, it’s easy to see why. Brett Gelman plays Isaac, an acting teacher thrown into crisis after his girlfriend (Greer) leaves him. The clip shows a few minutes of Isaac’s acting class — specifically, his students (Jacobs and Cera) performing a play-within-a-play scene from Chekhov’s The Seagull that takes place in the far future when all animals are extinct. That’s bizarre enough, but Isaac’s reaction — not to mention the lookalike character inexplicably sitting beside him — takes it to another level.

Lemon is the feature directorial debut of writer-director Janicza Bravo, who has helmed episodes of Atlanta and Divorce. It was praised by The Hollywood Reporter at the Sundance Film Festival as “a comedy of embarrassment, discomfort and anxiety that just keeps getting funnier as it goes along.” The film opens in limited release on August 18; go here for showtimes.

