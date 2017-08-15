Jessica Chastain wheels and deals in Aaron Sorkin-directed 'Molly's Game' trailer

The fact that former Olympic skier-turned-high-stakes poker game organizer Molly Bloom (Jessica Chastain, oozing with mojo) gets busted by the feds clearly isn’t a spoiler in the upcoming thriller Molly’s Game.

Her downfall plays out via a slickly edited montage in the opening moments of the first trailer for the film (watch it above), framed around Bloom meeting Charlie Jaffey (Idris Elba, flexing an intriguing outer-boroughs accent), the New York attorney who ultimately will represent her.

But this is an Aaron Sorkin joint — the directorial debut of the celebrated The West Wing and The Social Network scribe (he also adapted Bloom’s memoir for the screen). So you know the story will have plenty of twists and turns as we follow Bloom’s ascent from personal assistant to a DIY casino tycoon overseeing $250K buy-in games for mobsters, stock traders, and Hollywood’s elite. (It appears Michael Cera is playing himself… we can only hope his cameo is as glorious as the last time that happened, in This Is the End.)

And there will be no shortage of razor-sharp, Sokin-esque monologues: “I’m getting it, you don’t think much of me. But what if every single one of your ill-informed, unsophisticated opinions about me were wrong?” asks Bloom as she cross-examines Jaffey. (And you know this is the abridged trailer version of the debate…)

Molly’s Game also stars Kevin Costner, Chris O’Dowd, Jeremy Strong, and Bill Camp. The film opens Nov. 22.

