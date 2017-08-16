Daniel Craig confirms his return as James Bond in 'Bond 25'
Daniel Craig stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to promote his new movie Logan Lucky. But first he gave Colbert a quantum of solace by announcing he will return as James Bond in Bond 25.
As soon as Craig sat down with Colbert, the host asked “Will you return as James bond?” And the actor who had already played Bond four times said, “Yes.”
Craig said he knew he was returning for a few months but waited till he was on The Late Show to make the announcement. Craig said, “I have to apologize to all the people I’ve done interviews with today because I wanted to tell you.”
Colbert ended by asking the actor, “Is this the last Bond?” Craig responded, “I think this is it. I just want to go out on a high note and I can’t wait.”
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on CBS.
Watch as Laura Dern describes what it’s like acting in the new Star Wars:
Read more from Yahoo TV:
- John Oliver shoots down Trump’s plan to increase the U.S. Border Patrol
- Kurdish women’s unique strategy to fight ISIS on ‘Full Frontal’
- ‘Game of Thrones’ star surprises Leslie Jones on ‘Game of Jones’
Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram, or leave your comments below. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.
1.1k