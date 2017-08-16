Daniel Craig confirms his return as James Bond in 'Bond 25'

LIFE: Although I have no love for extremists from any party, group or organization, especially those with hate in their hearts and those that feel everything must be done:"their way", I have respect for our heritage, our history and our battles that ensure we ALL have freedoms. The monuments that some people feel need to be removed are part of our history. The Civil War pitted Americans against Americans, families against families and brothers against brothers. Right or wrong they depicted a very tense and important part of the building of America. Statues and monuments were erected so that ALL Americans understand what, why, where and how America was formed. They do not favor what ALL Americans believe, they favor those that want to preserve our history. We are who we are because we choose to be, not because we are forced to be. To remove our historical monuments just because some of us feel they represent something we personally didn't like about our history does not change our history, it simply is an attempt to force others to believe as those who do not like the monuments. That folks, is UN-AMERICAN. That just nullifies everything that people did to fight and die for so we again, ALL have the same rights. To remove our historical monuments should be considered a crime. Who is the one to say what stays and what goes? As Americans, we should fight to preserve our history and not peace meal what can stay and what can go. I am not siding with White Supremacists, the Alt-Right or the KKK. I abhor those groups. I am condemning those who feel any part of America's history should be silenced because we personally do not agree with it. That, people, is also a form of hate. Peaceful protesting is also a form of hate no matter what the protest is. When people march and protest against hate they are saying to the whole world that they HATE HATE. I suggest that people instead march for what they love, what they are for, what they believe not what they hate, what they don't like or what they don't like others to believe in. We all have the right to have our own beliefs. It is wrong to try and take those beliefs from other Americans. You don't have to agree and you damn well don't have the right to take others rights away.