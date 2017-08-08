Laura Dern Talks 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' and Losing it Over Meeting R2-D2

Laura Dern visited The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and the host couldn’t help but ask the actress about her role as Vice Admiral Holdo in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Even though all of the actors from film are legally and figuratively sworn to secrecy, Colbert asked, “Can you tell us anything about Vice Admiral Holdo?” Dern responded, “I can tell you I love her.”

While the actress was un able to talk about her character she did talk about working on set. She said, “You open your eyes to do a scene like any other workday, and it’s Star Wars – I could cry. Literally, [I’m] like, ‘Oh my God, that’s R2-D2!’ I thought I was going to pass out. It’s the greatest thing that ever happened. It’s amazing.”





Dern also revealed that while shooting an action scene, she may have made a few sound effects herself. “There’s a moment where, you know, I get to have a space weapon in my hand,” said Dern, “And, I guess, didn’t realize I was back in my bedroom eight years old doing the scene and I went, pew! Pew!”

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on CBS.

Dave Chappelle shares his not so flattering thoughts on President Donald Trump:





Read more from Yahoo TV:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram, or leave your comments below. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.