‘King Arthur’: Charlie Hunnam and Guy Ritchie Reveal the Story Behind David Beckham’s ‘Impressive’ Cameo

What’s Old English for “Bend it like Beckham?” The British football icon makes a brief cameo as a medieval soldier in King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Guy Ritchie’s take on the mythical king. In the film, which opens on May 12, street ruffian Arthur (Charlie Hunnam) crosses paths with Beckham’s snarling, sarcastic guard moments before he discovers his royal birthright by extracting the magical blade, Excalibur, from its stony prison. “Working with David was one of the real highlights [of the film],” Hunnam tells Yahoo Movies. “I was so blown away by his integrity, discipline and work ethic.” (Watch our video interview above.)

As Ritchie tells it, Beckham’s appearance in King Arthur came about because of their friendship. “David Beckham and I share the same pub, and our kids go to the same school,” the director reveals. “We’re like a couple of old mothers in the morning.” But Beckham didn’t treat the role as a lark. Hunnam says that he hired a dialect coach and an acting coach to properly prepare. “He showed up nervous, but determined to do a great job,” the actor remembers.

(Beckham shared a peek at his King Arthur make-up on his Instagram page)





“There’s something about working with athletes that makes them consummate professionals,” Ritchie adds. “They don’t have normal egotistical shy issues.” Even the movie’s star felt like he could take some notes from Beckham. Said Hunnam: “He kept asking me, ‘Am I doing all right? Do you have any tips?’ I was saying, ‘Any tips? I’m taking notes from you!'”

