'The Dark Tower' Trailer: Monsters, Magic and Much Gunslinging From Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey

After years of stops and starts, Stephen King’s fantasy epic The Dark Tower will finally make it to the screen this August. Rather than sticking to the first book in King’s eight-novel opus, the adaptation will combine elements from various installments in the series. Starring Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey, it’s a film that King die-hards have been awaiting (excitedly — and nervously) for decades, and now, it’s finally released its first trailer, which is sure to elicit strong reactions.

In the above promo, we’re introduced to Roland (Elba), the last of a breed of gunslingers who once patrolled a parallel universe known as Mid-World. Roland’s path soon crosses with young Jake (Tom Taylor), a boy from our world whose strange visions of Roland and a tower compel him to find a way to the gunslinger’s alternate universe. There, the duo embark on a mission to reach and protect the tower from the Man in Black (McConaughey), who’s apparently worse than the Devil and in charge of an army of orc-like bad guys who prove easy targets for the sharp-shooting Roland.

Featuring an array of CGI landscapes, monsters and skirmishes, the first The Dark Tower trailer certainly makes it clear that Danish director Nikolaj Arcel’s film won’t be sticking too closely to its source material, instead opting for a far more familiar Hollywood blockbuster vibe. While it will no doubt inspire heated debate, at least moviegoers now have some idea of what to expect when this otherworldly adventure lands in theaters on Aug. 4. To prepare accordingly, check out the trailer above.

