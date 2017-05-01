'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2': How Many Hours Did the Stars Spend Getting Their Makeup On?

Take one look at multicolored characters played by the likes of Zoe Saldana and Michael Rooker in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, and it’s obvious the actors have to endure extensive makeup sessions. The good news is that in the new sequel, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, their time in the chair was dramatically reduced. But it still ain’t exactly a cakewalk, as the cast told us at the film’s Los Angeles press day (watch above). Here is how involved the procedure was for them during the making of Vol. 2:

Dave Bautista (Drax) spent between three and five hours getting makeup on Vol. 1, and that decreased to only 90 minutes for the sequel: “I feel bad even complaining anymore, my process is so fast,” he said. And yes, he did consider just sleeping in the body paint, but it wasn’t going to work.

They actually added a layer of blue paint to Michael Rooker (Yondu). “In a way it got easier,” he said. “There were already five, six layers of paint… It’s just like real skin.”

Zoe Saldana (Gamora) shaved off one hour, down from five to four. “It sucks that you have to wake up at 2:30 in the morning and by the time we start shooting you feel like you’ve already lived half a day working really hard,” the actress said. “But every time I would come to set I would forget about it and I would get enthralled into whatever scene we were doing, whatever discussions we were having, whatever music James Gunn was playing. It was just fun.”

Karen Gillan (Nebula) famously got a buzz cut for the first film, a stunt she did not make tradition for Vol. 2. “I loved shaving my head the first time around, because it was such a liberating, cool experience. The second time around was I was like, ‘I’ll take hair, if I can have it,'” said Gillan, who estimated her makeup process on Vol. 2 took four hours.

And then of course there’s Chris Pratt (Star Lord), who shows up practically camera-ready. We wondered if Pratt’s situation invoked the hatred (or at least resentment) of his colleagues. “I’m not sure that they don’t hate me,” he laughed. “I show up on set and they’ve already been there for several hours… I’m wearing my robe and my slippers, and I’m like, ‘Oh, hey guys. Been here long? That’s crazy, I just got here.'”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 opens May 5.

