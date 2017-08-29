Kate Winslet, Idris Elba brave extreme elements in 'The Mountain Between Us': Exclusive clip takes us behind the scenes

In the upcoming dramatic thriller The Mountain Between Us, Kate Winslet and Idris Elba play two strangers stranded in treacherous and frigid terrain after a plane crash. It’s a dire, life-threatening scenario — and by the looks of it in a newly released behind-the-scenes look at the movie’s set, debuting exclusively at Yahoo Movies (watch it above), it was no picnic to film for the actors.

The clip shows the actors filming at well above 10,000 feet in the mountains of British Columbia, where the temperature reached -38 degrees Celsius (or -36.4 degrees Fahrenheit… basically it’s when it gets so cold there’s no longer a difference between Celsius and Fahrenheit).

“Beautiful, but also dangerous” is how director Hany Abu-Assad (Paradise Now) summed up the scenery.

And not an easy place to get exercise. “I have discovered that running through deep snow is so horrible at [this] altitude, it makes your chest burn,” Winslet says. “Nothing can really prepare you for it.”

The Mountain Between Us will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival before opening in theaters Oct. 6. Watch the trailer:





