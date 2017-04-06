‘Justice League’: Ciaran Hinds on Playing a Supervillain and Asking Liam Neeson for Mo-Cap Performance Tips

Irish character actor Ciaran Hinds is Steppenwolf in WB’s upcoming Justice League. News of the 64-year-old’s casting was initially met with skepticism, as the character is a hulking alien underling to the yet-unseen Darkseid. But Hinds is being hired for his skill as a performer, with Steppenwolf’s body to be constructed digitally in post-production, just like Andy Serkis in The Lord of the Rings trilogy and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

This was Hinds’ first time doing motion capture, and it took some getting used to. He told the Independent in a recent interview that the suit was “tight and embarrassing,” and that he asked longtime friend Liam Neeson for advice. (Neeson had just been mo-capped as a giant tree for A Monster Calls.) “He sent me a little pamphlet of stuff – with him looking much more elegant than I was, I have to say,” Hinds jokes.

Hinds also teased his take on the comic book character of Steppenwolf, who debuted 45 years ago. “He’s old, tired, [and] still trying to get out of his own enslavement to Darkseid, [but] he has to keep on this line to try and take over worlds.”

