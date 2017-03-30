'Justice League': Zack Snyder Brings Banter-Heavy Footage to CinemaCon

By Aaron Couch, The Hollywood Reporter

The Justice League cast (minus Gal Gadot) united at CinemaCon to show off some new footage.

Director Zack Snyder came to the stage with Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill), Aquaman (Jason Momoa) — as well as The Flash (Ezra Miller) providing a piggyback ride to Cyborg (Ray Fisher).

The stars came out after a sizzle reel that showed off new footage, as well as an expanded version of the full trailer last week.

Here’s a little about the new look:

Alfred (Jeremy Irons) tells Bruce Wayne that his employer has been working like there is no tomorrow trying to assemble the team. Soon, we’re in a Wayne warehouse, where he’s working on a giant vehicle.

Read more: ‘Wonder Woman’ Love Story Explored in New Footage at CinemaCon

Bruce remarks that he spent $1 million on the security for that building, to which Wonder Woman (Gadot) answers he got his money’s worth, because it took him almost a minute to disable it. He explains the vehicle he’s working on his a troop carrier (it seemed reminiscent of something from the Batman v Superman nightmare dream sequence.)

Later in the footage, Batman and Barry Allen/The Flash are standing on a roof (out of costume) and they see the Batsignal in the sky.

“Oh awesome. It’s the Batsignal! That’s your signal,” Barry tells Bruce, before apologizing for speaking too loudly about it. “That means we have to go now. That’s so cool.”

After the footage, the Justice League trotted out to say hello to the crowd.

“Justice League is a columniation of a journey that for me has been seven years,” said Snyder. “I’m a huge fan of these characters and this is a dream come true to bring them all together in this single film.”

The actors didn’t speak during the brief hello, with Snyder offering the explanation that they are “too awesome.”

Elsewhere in the DC Expanded Universe, the panel offered looks at Aquaman and Wonder Woman.

Earlier during the Warner Bros panel, there was a new look at the next Lego project.

The Lego Nijango Movie clips included Lloyd (voiced by Dave Franco) asking his mother (Olivia Munn) how she met dad, the evil war Lord Garmadon (Justin Theroux). They meet when he’s a junior exec and she works in public relations, and the romance, set to the classic “Take My Breath Away” from Top Gun, ends with the pair married and riding off on a motorcycle. From Warner Animation Group, the voice cast also includes Jackie Chan as Sensei Wu. It’s slated to debut Sept. 22.

Justice League hits theaters Nov. 17.

Read more: 50 of 2017’s Most Anticipated Movies