'Jurassic World 2' Has a Place For the T-Rex, Says Producer Colin Trevorrow

Jurassic World distinguished itself from its predecessors by super-sizing the dino-insanity, courtesy of the made-in-a-lab Indominus Rex. While that titanic creature was the primary baddie of director Colin Treverrow‘s 2015 blockbuster ($1.67 billion at the global box office), the beast that still looms largest in fans’ hearts is the Tyrannosaurus Rex. So it’s no surprise to get official confirmation that she’ll be back for more mayhem in next year’s Jurassic World 2.

On Twitter two days ago, a fan asked Trevorrow, who’s producing the sequel, as well as star Bryce Dallas Howard and new director J.A. Bayona, if the T-Rex would again be rampaging across the screen in the forthcoming sequel. As you can see from Trevorrow’s response (below), the answer was a definitive yes.

Confirmed. Tell her when she wakes up. https://t.co/d39LBJ7LK5 — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) April 3, 2017





This isn’t just any old T-Rex — it’s the exact same creature featured in Steven Spielberg’s original Jurassic Park from 1993. While “Rexy,” as Trevorrow calls her, was the terrifying predator of Spielberg’s film, she served a far more heroic purpose in the decades-later follow-up. When Trevorrow was first talking up his installment in the franchise (to Slashfilm), he likened the now-aged dinosaur — in all seriousness — to two film legends.

“We took the original design and obviously, technology has changed,” Trevorrow told Slashfilm. “So, it’s going to move a little bit differently, but it’ll move differently because it’s older. And we’re giving her some scars and we’re tightening her skin. So, she has that feeling of, like, an older Burt Lancaster. And this movie is her Unforgiven.”

If Jurassic World was the T-Rex’s last hurrah à la that Eastwood classic, then we’re not exactly sure what that means for her role in Jurassic World 2. No doubt we’ll know soon enough, as info trickles out about Bayona’s series chapter ahead of its June 22, 2018 arrival.

