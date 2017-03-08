'Jurassic World 2' First Photo Unveiled

By Patrick Shanley, Aaron Couch, The Hollywood Reporter

No expense is being spared for Universal’s Jurassic World sequel.

Colin Trevorrow, who directed the first Jurassic World installment and wrote the script with Derek Connolly for the upcoming sequel, has shared the first image from the film (see it above).

The still frame shows a young girl standing before the colossal skull of a Triceratops skeleton in what appears to be a lavish museum exhibit. Also on display are more predatory dinos that look very similar to velociraptors seen in previous installments in the series. Absent, however, are the remains of the Indominus Rex that terrorized the guests of Jurassic World in the previous film. Presumably, her body is still being digested by the leviathan Mosasaurus.

No word on the identity of the young woman amongst the relics of the Jurassic period. Will the series jump ahead a few years, revealing a child between stars Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt, whose romance was reignited by the prospect of being devoured by terrifying monsters of a bygone era, or will this child have an entirely different origin altogether? Perhaps the future generation of Prof. John Hammond, the man responsible for the creation of Jurassic Park in the first place?

Pratt and Dallas Howard are returning to reprise their roles from the 2015 film while J.A. Bayona is taking over directing duties for this outing, which also stars James Cromwell.

One more thing to consider: the new set is reminiscent of Hammond’s study from 1997’s The Lost World: Jurassic Park.

Jurassic World 2 opens June 22, 2018.

