'John Wick': A TV Hit in the Making?

Action fans know that John Wick and John Wick: Chapter 2 are symphonic masterpieces of the modern action form. So the fact that star Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski are hard at work on a third installment in the franchise is obviously fantastic news. But just as exciting, they’re also planning to adapt their saga for TV — and a report from Indiewire fills in some of the blanks.

The plan is to call the John Wick TV series The Continental, according to Indiewire. Befitting its title, it will be centered on the hotel-for-assassins visited by big-screen Wick. As Stahelski explains to Indiewire, the series would focus on the “cool, Wick-ian, magical, and mysterious world” of that swanky establishment:

“…it’s about the Continentals all over the world, how certain people come into that world, and what happens in relation to those people, which is cool.…It’s something that studio seems very, very intent on [making] and very, very behind…

“I like telling stories from my one character’s perspective. Once you put that aside with the TV show, [you can] expand to all the different characters and follow them throughout their journey. You can be with the consigliere, concierge, the sommelier — you can be with all these different characters and walk through the world in different aspects; ones that I’m a little limited [from exploring] by staying with my lead guy.”

Wick himself won’t be the focus of the series, but Stahelski reveals, “I think he [Reeves] would make an appearance.” And while the director isn’t yet revealing who’ll be handling showrunning duties for the venture, he does say that he’d like to lend his behind-the-camera talents to the show: “Currently, I’d like to stay involved throughout the development stage and hopefully direct a couple of episodes.”

Stahelski doesn’t give a time frame for the show’s premiere, but he does make it sound like it’s on its way. To read more about it — as well as the current status of Rain, another small-screen venture he’s putting together with Reeves — check out Indiewire’s story.

John Wick: Chapter 2, meanwhile, is available on digital HD, Blu-ray, and DVD now.

