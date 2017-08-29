Jennifer Lawrence's 'mother!' debuts a new clip, if you can follow its viral-Easter-egg clues

mother!, the new collaboration between Jennifer Lawrence and Black Swan director Darren Aronofsky, has moviegoers buzzing thanks to a debut trailer — and poster – that suggest some seriously demented Rosemary’s Baby-inspired horror. Nonetheless, despite those early promos, clues about the specifics of the film remain scarce — and now, in keeping with the secrecy surrounding the project, a new clip has emerged online. But, as you’ll see, you have to follow some down-the-rabbit-hole clues to find it.

Yesterday, Aronofsky took to Reddit to debut a startling new poster image for the film — co-starring Javier Bardem, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Ed Harris — which can be seen here:

A secret URL is hidden in the mother! “Alpha” poster (courtesy of Paramount Pictures) More

That, however, was only the beginning. As Twitter user Steve Zaragoza soon revealed (here, and here), if you take the above poster into Photoshop and adjust its color channels so only the blue alpha is visible, a URL materializes in between the dual Lawrences: www.youllneveranswerthedooragain.com.

The secret URL is revealed (courtesy of Paramount Pictures) More

That link takes you to a secret site that features similar movie art, albeit in animated kaleidoscopic form. If you adjust it so that the word “mother” is aligned at the top of the image, and then click on the white circle in the center of the screen, a brand new clip from the film is revealed — in which Pfeiffer tries to convince Lawrence’s nameless character to get knocked up — alongside a picture of a pregnant Lawrence.

Clearly, the film is taking a tease-rather-than-tell approach to its marketing, which seems shrewd, given that its story appears to be predicated on all sorts of revelatory terrors. You won’t have to wait much longer to find out what nightmare is in store for Lawrence’s young bride, as mother! arrives in theaters on Sept. 15.

Watch the mother! trailer:



