Jennifer Lawrence is All Heart in Gruesome First Poster for 'Mother!'

Jennifer Lawrence on top portion of ‘Mother!’ poster — before it gets bloody (see full image tweeted by Darren Aronofsky below)

Jennifer Lawrence’s outer-space excursion in Passengers had a bumpy ride with critics and at the box office in December. For a follow-up, she’ll be returning to more earthbound drama — and horror — in mother!, a psychological thriller from director Darren Aronofsky (Black Swan). And to celebrate Mother’s Day yesterday, the filmmaker took the occasion to tweet out the film’s first promo material, which hints at the strange, gory saga he has in store for audiences this fall.





Judging by the above poster image, Lawrence’s next big-screen turn will be a heartfelt (sorry, we couldn’t resist) affair, although the specifics of what she’ll be up to aren’t answered by this painted portrait, which features a heavenly Lawrence offering up the bloody heart from her chest while standing in some sort of fantastical Eden-like forest. Given Aronofsky’s prior Noah, perhaps there are some dark biblical undertones to the film? Its known plot concerns a couple whose relationship is tested after uninvited guests show up on their doorstep.

Co-starring Javier Bardem, Kristen Wiig, Ed Harris, and Michelle Pfeiffer, mother! arrives in theaters on Oct. 13, so we’ll surely be learning much more about its particulars in the months ahead. For now, however, feel free to speculate about what this scarily mesmerizing poster suggests about Lawrence’s latest in the comments below.

Michelle Pfeiffer Tells Darren Aronofsky Why She ‘Disppeared’ From Movies For a While:

Read more from Yahoo Movies: