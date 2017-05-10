Jeff Goldblum Talks 'Jurassic World 2' and Revisiting 'Saucy, Sassy' Dr. Ian Malcolm

You can’t keep a good chaos theorist down. Jeff Goldblum’s mathematician Dr. Ian Malcolm officially will return in next summer’s Jurassic World 2. Having taken a break from prehistoric pandemonium during the franchise’s previous two installments (2001’s Jurassic Park III and 2015’s Jurassic World), Malcolm should no doubt be well-rested for his next dash from dinosaurs. And in a new interview with EW.com, Goldblum admits he’s excited about reprising one of his most popular, and heroic, roles.

Speaking about his variety of upcoming projects, including his guest-hosting duties on National Geographic channel’s Explorer and his participation in Thor: Ragnarok, Goldblum expresses particular enthusiasm for stepping back into the shoes of his T. Rex-combatting character.

“I like my character. I think my character is a saucy, sassy man of some integrity and deep thinking. And of course, that whole world continues to be popular, slam-bang, top entertainment… Even though some might say it’s popcorn-y entertainment (top-notch, of course), in our conversation he [director J.A. Bayona] was very focused on the serious issues of greed as it oftentimes comes up in those movies, and the marvels of science and reason and the very fascinating point at which our species finds itself both in real life and in this imaginary world too. I’m very interested in that myself, so I’m looking forward to this. I’ve got a few things to do. I’m nothing if not conscientious, so I’m enjoying working on it every day.”

Although Goldblum is still a few weeks away from joining the film’s production, work is already under way on the titanic-sized sequel. And in anticipation of the actor’s arrival on the London set, Colin Trevorrow — who helmed the first Jurassic World, and co-wrote and serves as executive producer for its upcoming installment — tweeted out a photo to welcome Malcolm back to the action.





Starring Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, B.D. Wong, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, Ted Levine, Geraldine Chaplin, and James Cromwell (along with Goldblum, of course), Jurassic World 2 stomps into theaters on June 22, 2018.

Watch Jeff Goldblum Nail a Game of ‘5 Degrees of Jeff Goldblum’:

Read more from Yahoo Movies: