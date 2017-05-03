Conan O'Brien Tweaks ‘Jurassic Park’ Scene to Give Us the Proper Amount of Jeff Goldblum

As you may have heard, Jeff Goldblum will be returning to an iconic role in the upcoming Jurassic World sequel. As Variety noted when it first reported the news, “Goldblum co-starred in 1993’s Jurassic Park and in 1997’s The Lost World: Jurassic Park but was absent from Jurassic World. He played the quick-witted mathematician Ian Malcolm, who managed to survive in both films.”

Jeff Goldblum as Ian Malcolm in Jurassic Park. (Photo: Universal) More

On his TBS show, Conan O’Brien was jazzed about it and decided to reminisce about Goldblum’s first appearance as the character in 1993 by sharing his favorite Ian Malcolm scene in Jurassic Park. As you’ll be able to tell when watching the clip, he tweaked it ever so slightly.

Watch: Jurassic World Sequel Will Reportedly Make Statement on the Treatment of Animals

