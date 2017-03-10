Jason Mitchell Reveals How the 'Kong: Skull Island' Cast Pranked Brie Larson After Her Oscar Win

Brie Larson was deep into King Kong mode when she returned to Los Angeles from Vietnam in February 2016 to attend the Academy Awards. The Room star, of course, won a Best Actress Oscar for her highly acclaimed work. It was a huge night for Larson, capping a dominant awards run in which she seemed to collect every major trophy out there.

You’d think Larson would have received a warm reception from her Kong: Skull Island castmates upon returning to the set a newly minted Academy Award winner, but as co-star Jason Mitchell told Yahoo Movies, it was precisely (and very intentionally) the opposite. They saw a golden opportunity to prank her.

“Nobody said anything,” Mitchell told Yahoo Movies during a Facebook Live interview Wednesday. “No ‘Congratulations.’ No nothing. We just treated it like nothing just happened. Like no one even knew…. I knew she was waiting on a grand entrance.”

If anyone could take the calculated cold shoulder, it’s Larson, according to Mitchell. “Brie is my dog, though. Brie has such a good sense of humor, and such a dark sense of humor. We could vibe like that, so it’s cool.”

Mitchell may not have given Larson the immediate love she deserved for the big win, but he did bestow the future Captain Marvel with a couple of great rap names. “The first one was Young Brie-O,” he said. “But since the Oscar, she’s Breezus.”

Kong: Skull Island is now in theaters. Watch our full Facebook Live interview with Mitchell:

