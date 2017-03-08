‘Kong: Skull Island’ Cast on Working With a Giant Ape That Wasn’t Really There

Kong: Skull Island is the latest in a string of King Kong movies, but this one seems to have taken its lead ape to new heights — literally. Yahoo Movies asked the cast of the anticipated monster movie about what it’s like to work with a giant gorilla that’s only there in their imaginations, as opposed to actually right in front of them.

“Brie Larson and I would always, together, we would pick the tallest tree, or, like, a mountain peak, or a cloud, or something, and then simply imagine it,” said Tom Hiddleston.

Yahoo Movies also sat down with Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, John Goodman, Toby Kebbell, and Jason Mitchell to find out what their methods were for imagining the unimaginable. Samuel L. Jackson talked about what he thought when he saw the finished product. “One thing’s for sure, when we were working, he was never as big as he was in this movie. When I saw the movie, I was like, ‘Damn, I never thought he was that big,’” Jackson said.

Kong: Skull Island opens Friday.

