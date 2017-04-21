James Gunn Clarifies Nathan Fillion's (Non-)Role in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'

Nathan Fillion is a fanboy favorite, thanks in large part to his starring role on Joss Whedon’s much-beloved sci-fi TV series Firefly. He also has a long-standing relationship with Guardians of the Galaxy’s writer/director James Gunn, having headlined his 2006 monster movie Slither alongside Guardians’ Michael Rooker. Fillion even made a brief cameo in Guardians as an alien. Now, he’s shared a photo on Instagram of himself, in costume, on the set of Vol. 2 — but as his post makes clear, you won’t see this moment in the final cut.





In the above snapshot, Fillion sports some fake locks and a ridiculous outfit while manning the cockpit of a spaceship. His accompanying message suggests it’s from a scene that didn’t make it into the theatrical version of the film:

“From a scene you won’t see in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. Is the movie still spectacular without it? Yes.”

Earlier, speculation based on behind-the-scenes photos from the set fueled rumors that Fillion might turn up in Guardians 2 as Wonder Man (a.k.a., Simon Williams), who in the Marvel universe has been, among other things, a member of the Avengers and an actor. Fillion’s Instagram post seemed to be supporting evidence — and spurred fans to wonder why his role had been cut.

This morning, Gunn took to Twitter to clear it all up:

For the record, that was never a scene in the movie – that’s simply @NathanFillion clowning around on set. https://t.co/o3oRI3O3xw — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 21, 2017





. @NathanFillion was Simon Williams in some movie POSTERS in a scene cut from the movie. It was a way to have fun with one of my best pals. https://t.co/aueWcm88zb — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 21, 2017





I get why he thinks that! Lots of online articles said that’s who Nate was playing. They extrapolated big conclusions from sleight evidence https://t.co/gBafbUY6f5 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 21, 2017





I think we’ll have to wait and see ???? (and I love Wonder Man also, and @NathanFillion) https://t.co/jfn21lu8k4 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 21, 2017









Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 — without Nathan Fillion, but now with his official instagram endorsement — blasts into theaters on May 5.

