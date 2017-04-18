‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ Will Have 5 Credits Scenes, Says Director James Gunn

For the past decade, Marvel has pioneered the art of the shared cinematic universe. Beginning with 2008’s Iron Man, it’s done so in large part through the use of post-credit scenes (known as “stingers”) that help tease future movies from the intertwined world. Thus, it’s no shock to hear that this May’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 will also feature some credit-sequence surprises. What is somewhat astounding, however, is the number of stingers fans will get at the conclusion to James Gunn’s sequel.





Following last night’s initial press screenings of Vol. 2, Screen Rant reported that there were four stingers attached to the film — which would clearly be some sort of record. However, no sooner had they made this announcement on Twitter than Gunn himself chimed in to set the record straight: there are actually five post-credits scenes waiting for fans who choose to stick around until the theater lights go on.

Our own reporter was on hand for one of those press screenings on Monday and saw a few of the aforementioned scenes. Without divulging any details, some of them are played for comedy and some appear to help set the stage for future movies, including, perhaps, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which we now know Gunn will be writing and directing.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 blasts into theaters on May 5.

