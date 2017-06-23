Jake Gyllenhaal as Man Struggling to Cope With Boston Marathon Bombing Injury in First 'Stronger' Trailer

Last year, Mark Wahlberg and Peter Berg dramatized both the Boston Marathon bombings and the police department’s quest to find the perpetrators behind the heinous attack in their ripped-from-the-headlines drama Patriots Day. That tragic event will also inform this fall’s Stronger, but only as a jumping off point. The upcoming David Gordon Green film will focus on a man who, having lost his legs in the explosions, struggles to pick up the pieces of his shattered life. Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, it should be one of the fall’s serious awards contenders; watch its new first trailer above.

In Stronger, Gyllenhaal plays Jeff Bauman, a young man who’s caught in the marathon blast while cheering on his ex-girlfriend (Orphan Black’s Tatiana Maslany) as she makes her way to the finish line. He wakes up to learn that he’s lost both his legs below the knee — a horrific situation that he has to cope with while simultaneously being hailed in the press as a heroic symbol of his city’s you-can’t-break-us spirit. Recalling Coming Home and Born on the Fourth of July in its portrait of a man struggling to deal with the aftermath of immense personal trauma, Green’s inspirational film looks like it’ll be an acting showcase for its headliner, here playing an everyday guy determined to find a way to exit his wheelchair and once again stand on two feet.

Also starring Miranda Richardson as Bauman’s mother, Stronger is set to arrive in theaters on Sept. 22.

