Chadwick Boseman Fights Racism With the Law and His Fists in First 'Marshall' Trailer

Chadwick Boseman is set to reprise his role as Marvel superhero Black Panther in next February’s standalone movie (and then again, in May’s Avengers: Infinity War). Before he goes on the warpath in those comic-book spectaculars, however, the actor will be embodying a real-life hero — Thurgood Marshall, the nation’s first African-American Supreme Court justice, in this October’s Marshall. We now have its rousing first trailer (watch it above).

Prior to his historic tenure on the Supreme Court, Marshall as a lawyer helped win the landmark Brown v Board of Education case that led to desegregation of the nation’s public schools. Reginald Hudlin’s upcoming film about the titanic figure, however, will be — like Black Panther — something of an origin story, focused on an earlier case in the litigator’s career. Sent by the NAACP to Connecticut to defend a black chauffeur (Sterling K. Brown) accused of sexually assaulting his white employer (Kate Hudson), it’ll depict one of Marshall’s first forays into the era’s racially charged battles for justice — pairing him with another lawyer, played by Josh Gad, squaring off against the prosecutor played by Dan Stevens.

Depicting Marshall as something of a cocky badass as adept with his fists as he with a law book, Marshall will aim to make history come alive when it arrives in theaters in October.

